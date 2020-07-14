NC K-12 students to have mix of online, in-person classes

North Carolina

by: AP

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina will allow K-12 public schools to reopen in the fall with limited in-person capacity.

The plan announced by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper allows school districts to decide whether they want to offer online-only instruction.

A state law appears to prevent remote learning during the first week of school.

Rotating students between live instruction and remote learning also wouldn’t be allowed for the first week.

K-12 schools teaching more than 1.5 million North Carolina students had received guidance for three different reopening scenarios, including full in-person classes, a mix of in-person and online, and online only.

Plan B will remain in effect as public health officials caution against a more expansive reopening until coronavirus numbers improve

