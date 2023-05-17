RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After Republicans voted to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of a bill restricting abortions, Rep. Tricia Cotham (R-Mecklenburg) said the new law “strikes a reasonable balance” but declined to answer questions about her vote.

CBS 17 attempted to ask Cotham, who has previously voiced support for abortion rights, about her decision to support the bill following her decision earlier this year to change parties. She ran as a Democrat but switched to the Republican party, giving the GOP a veto-proof supermajority.

Cotham was among four Republican legislators who Cooper publicly called on to support his veto, given comments they made during last year’s campaigns about their position on abortion.

When the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade leaked last year, Cotham tweeted, “Now, more than ever we need leaders who will be unwavering and unapologetic in their support of abortion rights.”

All Republicans voted in favor of the veto override Tuesday during votes in the House and Senate.

On Wednesday before the House’s voting session, CBS 17 asked Cotham about that statement and her vote in favor of the abortion bill but she declined to answer questions.

“It is in my statement. Thank you,” she said.

Cooper spoke about the issue Wednesday during a public event at the North Wilkesboro Speedway.

“There were a lot of arguments that were being made during the time about the legislation being less restrictive than we had warned. So, we’re going to work very hard to make those arguments come true,” he said.

Senate leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) told reporters he does not expect the General Assembly to pursue any further restrictions on abortion during the current session.

“I think we’ve ended up in a place that represents a good compromise. I think we’ve ended up in a place that is supported by the vast majority of folks,” he said. “This is where we are. I don’t see us going anywhere else. Who knows who’s gonna be in the General Assembly after the next election?”

The issue will be key in the 2024 election when North Carolina voters will elect a new governor, as Gov. Cooper cannot run for a third term. Every seat in the General Assembly will also be on the ballot.

“Today it’s going to be the 12 weeks that they’re talking about. Next session it’s going to be six. And in ’26, it’s going to be nothing,” said Sen. Sydney Batch (D-Wake). “And, we may lose today, but we’re going to lose loudly. We’re letting every single person know exactly where we stand.”