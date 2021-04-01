NC lawmakers calling for stiffer hate crime penalties amid increase in reported crimes against Asian-Americans

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Democrats in the North Carolina House of Representatives on Wednesday called for increased penalties for people who commit hate crimes amid an increase in reported crimes against Asian-Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rep. Nasif Majeed (D-Mecklenburg) said he’s pushing again to address the issue “in light of all the horrible acts that have been going on, especially lately in the Asian-American community.”

“We think that due to the urgency of what’s going on today with hate crimes and hate crime activity, it’s well overdue,” he added.

To read the bill, click here

It would make several changes to state law including: increasing the punishments for hate crimes; add protections for people based on gender, gender identity, sexual orientation or disability; require law enforcement to report hate crimes to the State Bureau of Investigation to improve data collection; require training for law enforcement and prosecutors; and allow for a “restorative justice session” between the person found guilty and the victim if the victim requests that.

A recent report by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism found there was a 149 percent increase in hate crimes against Asian-Americans in large cities across the country in 2020 despite a 7 percent decrease in reported hate crimes overall.

Democrats in the Senate announced two weeks ago they’re pursuing similar changes to the state’s hate crime laws.

“Our community is on edge,” said Ed Binanay, president of NC-based Asian Pacific Islander Outreach, earlier this month. “This spike in unprecedented hate crimes are attributed to the xenophobic, incendiary rhetoric against Asian Americans and in fact blaming us for the COVID-19 virus pandemic.”

Kalkidan Miller, who is Black, talked about her experience being attacked by a white man at a Black Lives Matter vigil.

“As a black woman, I need to know that I’m being protected by people that are enforcing laws. It is really important that people who are protecting the communities know what a hate crime is,” she said. “It’s really lawmakers’ job that people feel safe, and that there’s a law that protects them.”

Similar bills have been filed in recent years but have never come up for a vote.

CBS 17 contacted the offices of Republican leaders in the House and Senate Wednesday but did not receive a response.