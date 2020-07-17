NC lawyers seek to provide free Hurricane Florence, natural disaster legal information

NORTH CAROLINA (WNCT) A group of attorneys in North Carolina are making sure families are prepared for hurricane season.

When it comes to recovering from a potential disaster, there can be legal hurdles if homes or properties are impacted.

According to NOAA, Hurricane Florence caused billions of dollars in damage leaving people all over our area wondering what’s next.

The North Carolina Pro Bono Resource Center is currently offering free legal information to those still recovering and those who need to prepare for a potential natural disaster.

Attorneys are able to answer hurricane related questions about:

Landlord and Tenant issues

Consumer fraud conflicts

Government benefits

and more

“When you have something horrible happen to you, you are so emotional about it. As you should be. It’s really hard to figure out how to tell this story in a way that the person doesn’t get clouded by emotion, anger things like that. So we can be helpful that way,” said Katherine Asaro, Disaster Legal Services Project Director, NC Pro Bono Resource Center

Leaders with the organization also tell 9 On Your Side, that these unmet legal need heavily impact more than 600,000 people who are eligible for civil legal aid in the 34 North Carolina counties designated as disaster areas.

For more information and to connect with the resource center click HERE