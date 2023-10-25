RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina House and Senate are now close to enacting new districts for congressional, senate and state representatives.

Both the Senate and the House spent time today approving the new maps, but final votes are still pending. They may come on Wednesday, October 25.

Shouts from spectators in the gallery in the senate initially interrupted attempts by Redistricting Committee Co-chair Senator Ralph Hise’s explanation for drawing the congressional maps the way they did saying they only used partisan data.

“Racial data was not used in the drafting of these maps,” said Hise, a Republican from Mitchell.

Democrats made several attempts to alter the maps by offering amendments that were repeatedly tabled—which means no further action can be taken on it.

At one point the democratic whip cited simulations by a Duke University mathematics professor claiming the maps were flawed.

“No matter how well Democrats do in statewide elections, these simulations created no change in the makeup of our congressional delegation in reliably electing ten or 11 Republicans,” said Sen Jay Chaudhuri (D)-Wake. “Here’s what Professor Mattingly said. The maps the legislature has proposed essentially negate the need to have elections for the U.S. House of Representatives.”

“In other words, why even hold elections when the maps are rigged from the beginning? ” said Chaudhuri.

The Senate approved the Congressional maps by a vote of 28-to-18.

It has yet to complete voting on the maps for state senate districts. That could come on Wednesday.

The House also approved the new districts for the N.C. House of Representatives but still must approve the new Congressional and State Senate maps.

Once all sets of maps receive final approval by both chambers, they become law instantly, without the involvement of Governor Roy Cooper because redistricting legislation cannot be voted on by the governor.