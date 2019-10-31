NC legislature goes home, still without budget resolution

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina General Assembly has gone home for a brief respite still without a final two-year budget and Medicaid deals after nine months of legislating.

The legislature adjourned its session late Thursday, but lawmakers will come back in two weeks for congressional redistricting and possible negotiations between House and Senate Republicans and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

Cooper vetoed the GOP’s two-year budget bill in June. Republican leaders this week still couldn’t locate a Senate Democrat or two to join them in completing a veto override, even after unveiling a bill that could have raised teacher and university pay even higher than the budget directs.

There’s still no movement on Medicaid expansion, which Cooper wants. And funding to carry out Medicaid managed care is stuck in a vetoed bill.