ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – The N.C. Division of Motors Vehicles’ License and Theft Bureau was awarded the Law Enforcement Agency Fraud Prevention and Detection Award for 2022 at the recent American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators Annual International Conference in Baltimore.

The award recognizes a new program or initiative to enhance and secure the integrity of products and services within a jurisdiction, such as facial recognition systems, security features to a vehicle title, implementation of automated license plate readers and address verification software.

“Through this initiative, the License and Theft Bureau was able to clear 673 of the 733 victim’s cases of driver license identity theft in North Carolina,” said DMV Deputy Commissioner Tim Hayworth. “Because of the Bureau’s diligent work, multiple arrests were made, and suspects were apprehended in 10 different states.”

The Bureau’s Double Take Task Force was created to identify multiple driver license theft victims and, investigate criminal activity associated with using fraudulently obtained personal identifiable information.

Also, at the AAMVA Conference, License and Theft Bureau Captain Gary Ollis received the Fraud Prevention and Detection Award for a Law Enforcement Individual for 2022. Ollis was the lead supervisor over the Task Force and helped create a more in-depth verification process to prevent criminals from illegally obtaining driver licenses for fraudulent purposes.

The License and Theft Bureau was created in 1921 by the N.C. General Assembly and celebrated its centennial in 2021. It is the oldest state law enforcement agency in North Carolina.