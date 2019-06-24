NC lottery drawing produces more than 2,000 winners, sets record

More than 2,014 people across the state have won the highest amount of money ever won in a single drawing of the N.C. Education Lottery.

According to the NC Lottery, 2,014 people matched all four winning numbers in the Carolina Pick 4 game during the June 22 daytime drawing. The total expected to be handed out is $7.8 million.

The winning numbers were all zeros — 0-0-0-0.

The game’s top prize of $5,000 will go to players who hold one of the 1,002 winning $1 tickets purchased for the drawing. A $2,500 prize will go to players who hold one of the 1,012 winning 50 cent tickets.

The odds of matching all four numbers are 1 in 10,000.

The previous record Pick 4 win happened on Aug. 11, 2012, when the numbers 1-1-1-1 paid out $7.5 million

Winners have 180 days to claim their prizes.

Winners can claim their prize at the Greenville office of the N.C. Lottery, located at 2790 Dickinson Avenue, Suite A.