RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina held a celebration of life at Crabtree Valley Mall Saturday to honor a North Carolina teen who passed away from terminal brain cancer.

According to the organization, 16-year-old Ellena Vollmer, of Elizabeth City, dreamed of writing and publishing her own children’s book.

(Source: Anna Haddock)

“She was fascinated with books and writing; the activities gave her an outlet for her creative stories and a pathway to inspire joy for other children like her,” they said.

After receiving her diagnosis, Make-A-Wish said Ellena contacted them and shared her dream of becoming an author.

She unfortunately passed away while her writings were being illustrated and turned into a heartwarming piece, according to the foundation.

Saturday, her dream of becoming a published author came true when her book, “Coconut and Charles,” went on sale.

(Source: Anna Haddock)

The publisher’s website shares the following description of the book:

Welcome to the imagination of a bright eight-year-old girl who loved animals and adventures. The wonderful writing came from a tenderhearted child who had five rescue pups of her own. Come join Coconut and Charles in their little pup adventures with their beloved adopter, Brian. From playing fetch in the backyard to making new friends, they surely have a lot to enjoy in life. In these pages you will find messages about community and problem-solving, silly everyday fun, and a surprise in one of the chapters to see if you are paying attention (*wink*). Some words are highlighted to enhance your child’s vocabulary. Have a seat and get ready to enjoy the fun! Koehler Books

(Source: Anna Haddock)

(Source: Anna Haddock)

Publisher Koehler Books said Ellena’s book is available for purchase at Barnes & Noble, Amazon and Indiebound.

They said part of the proceeds will go to the Ellena Vollmer Foundation.