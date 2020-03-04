NC man found safe after going missing following Tennessee tornadoes, police say

UPDATE:

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WNCN) — A North Carolina man who went missing following tornadoes that tore through Nashville, Tennessee, and surrounding areas Tuesday morning has been f ound safe, according to Mt. Juliet Police .

The man, Benjamin Charles Fitch, has not been located or heard from since early on Tuesday, Mt. Juliet police said in a tweet.

According to police, Fitch was walking in Mt. Juliet one hour before the tornadoes roared through the area. An officer stopped Fitch and he told the officer he was waiting on a ride back to North Carolina, police said.

Tornadoes touched down across the Nashville area around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, destroying homes and buildings, and leaving at least 25 dead with dozens more missing.

According to authorities, when Fitch’s ride arrived in Mt. Juliet to get him, he was nowhere to be found.

Fitch does not own a cellphone and family members are concerned about his well-being, police said.

Fitch is a white male who is approximately 5 foot 11, weighs around 150 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes, and wears glasses.