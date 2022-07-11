The winning ticket was bought from a Duck Thru

AHOSKIE, N.C. (WAVY) — A man won $200,000 from a $5 lottery scratch-off he bought from a convenience store.

Ken Gatling bought a Double Cash Doubler ticket from Duck Thru in Hertford County and found he had won big.

Gatling traveled almost two hours to collect his prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh, Monday. Prizes $100,000 or more are only allowed to be collected at their headquarters, according to the NC Education Lottery.

Gatling took home $142,021 after required state and federal tax withholdings, according to the NC Education Lottery.

The sales that come from scratch-off games are put towards various educational resources like new schools or scholarships. Lotteries raise more than $900 million per year for education in North Carolina.

