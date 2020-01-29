NC man’s death at work site being investigated by state

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — State safety investigators are looking into the death of a North Carolina man at a worksite where he was pinned under a dump truck.

N.C. Occupational Safety and Health Division is investigating the death of Daniel Ray Boles, 54, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

Boles died Monday when he was pinned under a truck, police said.

The division has opened an investigation with Gwyn Electrical Plumbing Heating and Cooling Inc. of Winston-Salem, said Natalie Bouchard, a spokeswoman for the state Labor Department, which oversees the division.

Boles was standing behind a 2000 Ford truck that was backing up to a ditch, police said. A crew was working on the ditch.

Boles was guiding the truck’s driver when the truck slid down the ditch, pinning Boles beneath the truck bed, police said. Boles died at the scene.

The incident involved a dump truck, Bouchard said.

The truck’s driver, whom police didn’t identify, wasn’t injured.

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s traffic enforcement unit also is investigating the death.

Valerie Weatherman, an office manager for Gwyn, confirmed Tuesday that Boles was the company’s commercial sales and project manager.

Weatherman declined to comment further on the matter.