RALEIGH, N.C. — Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) increased in 95 of North Carolina’s counties in May 2023 and decreased in five.

Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 6.3 percent while Buncombe County had the lowest at 2.7 percent. All fifteen of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 4.8 percent while Asheville had the lowest at 2.8 percent. The not-seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.4 percent.

When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates decreased in 81 counties, increased in six, and remained unchanged in 13. Thirteen of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases over the year and two remained unchanged.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in May by 18,428 to 5,070,115, while those unemployed increased by 16,527 to 179,804. Since May 2022, the number of workers employed statewide increased by 76,493, while those unemployed decreased by 4,675.

It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not-seasonally adjusted estimates.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Friday, July 21, when the statewide unemployment rate for June 2023 will be released.

