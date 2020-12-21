NC McDonald’s ‘mooning’ leads to women’s arrests on drug charges

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Two women were arrested on drug charges after police were called to a Roanoke Rapids McDonald’s in response to women showing their buttocks to employees.

On Sunday just after 8 p.m., officers were called to the McDonald’s on Roanoke Avenue.

Officer S. Langley responded and learned women were driving up to the drive-thru and asking for free food.

Then, the women would expose “their rear ends to the employees as they rode around the business,” police said.

Langley and Officer C. Roberts found the vehicle in question and noticed a woman on the driver’s side who appeared to be exiting her vehicle.

“Officer Langley immediately recognized that the driver was under the influence of a narcotic from her actions and how she was talking to officers,” Roanoke Rapids police said in a release.

While the officers were speaking with the woman, they noticed a small folded piece of paper in her clear fanny pack.

Roanoke Rapids said the folded paper had a white powdery substance that was consistent with fentanyl.

The officers checked the passenger, who had an outstanding order for arrest out of Warren County, and found she was in possession of a red straw with a white powdery substance.

“The passenger was holding a drink bottle that she did not want to let go of when officers noticed a white piece of paper floating in it. Officers seized the bottle and noticed a white powder was clumping in the liquid in the bottle. The powder in the bottle was consistent with fentanyl,” Roanoke Rapids police said in the release.

The driver, identified as Jessica Harvey, 28, of Roanoke Rapids, was charged with possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was given a $10,000 bond.

The passenger, identified as Jasmine Parker, 28, from the Weldon area, was charged with order for arrest from Warren County, drug trafficking (Fentanyl), and criminal destruction of evidence.

She was given a $12,000 bond.

Roanoke Rapids police said 1.3 grams of what is believed to be fentanyl was seized from Harvey.

A total of 53.60 grams were seized from Parker in the drink bottle.