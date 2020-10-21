NC Medicaid extends support to providers to help maintain access to services during COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Division of Health Benefits (NC Medicaid) is extending temporary provider rate increases related to COVID-19 through the end of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency, which goes through Jan. 21, 2021.

“Medicaid providers have continued to step up to meet beneficiary needs throughout the COVID-19 public health emergency,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “We greatly appreciate the efforts of our providers and are committed to supporting them as they care for our most vulnerable beneficiaries.”

This action will extend all COVID-19 rate increases currently in place, which means every Medicaid provider will continue to receive rates that are at least 5% greater than pre-COVID levels and some providers, such as nursing homes, who are experiencing very high additional costs due to COVID-19 will continue to receive even greater financial support.

NC Medicaid will notify providers through special bulletins of any termination of temporary policies if the public health emergency is not extended.

If the federal government extends the federal public health emergency or takes other action, NC Medicaid will reassess both needs and available funding for possible further extension of temporary rate increases.

Additional details and guidance are available here.