NC Medicaid receives approval for temporary plan changes to respond COVID-19

RALEIGH (WNCT) The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has received approval from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to temporarily waive certain Medicaid policies as part of North Carolina’s response to the COVID-19.

The waivers will provide flexibility to NC Medicaid and providers to address the urgent health care needs of beneficiaries during this public health emergency.

DHHS received temporary modifications to the home- and community-based services provided through Medicaid waivers, including the Innovations, Community Alternatives for Disabled Adults, Community Alternatives for Children and Traumatic Brain Injury waivers.



These requests include removing certain dollar and stay limits, expanding the type of location where services can be delivered and easing requirements for reviews of personalized care plans and in-person meetings.

Flexibilities are effective March 13, 2020, to March 12, 2021, the end of the public health emergency, or when the State determines the flexibilities are no longer necessary, whichever is first.

Temporary modifications to waiver services and requirements will be made on an individual basis.

All Medicaid-related COVID-19 information can be viewed at www.medicaid.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.

For general COVID-19 information and resources, visit www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.