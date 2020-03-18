NC Medicaid requests temporary plan changes to respond to COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has sought authority from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to temporarily waive certain Medicaid and NC Health Choice policies as part of North Carolina’s response to the COVID-19.

The waivers will provide flexibility to NC Medicaid and providers to address the urgent health care needs of beneficiaries during this public health emergency.

NC Medicaid will use the authority, once granted, to streamline NC Medicaid provider enrollment; waive facility access and length of stay limits, which would allow for example critical access hospitals to have more beds and for patients to stay longer; and allow alternative settings to deliver care such as providing services in the home.

NC Medicaid requested these flexibilities from CMS on March 17, 2020.

Additionally, NC Medicaid is requesting temporary modifications to home-and community-based services provided through Medicaid state plan waivers, including the Innovations, Community Alternatives for Disabled Adults, Community Alternatives for Children and Traumatic Brain Injury waivers.

These requests include removing certain dollar and stay limits, expanding the type of location where services can be delivered and easing requirements for reviews of personalized care plans and in-person meetings.

Temporary modifications to waiver services and requirements will be made on an individual basis. NC Medicaid requested these waiver flexibilities on March 13, 2020.

NC Medicaid will share additional details following CMS review and determination. All NC Medicaid requested flexibilities documents, along with other Medicaid-related COVID-19 information, can be viewed at www.medicaid.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.