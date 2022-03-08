(WGHP) — On Monday, FOX8 got a firsthand look at how volunteers are aiding Ukrainians amid this weekend’s continued destruction.

Last week, FOX8 interviewed the Smolin family, missionaries who are driving supplies to Ukraine from Poland.

As their efforts continue, they’re documenting their journey.

Vitaliy and his wife Natalie see long lines as they enter Poland from Ukraine to make their supply deliveries to Ukrainians left in the country.

The couple are American missionaries based in Ukraine. They have been documenting their journey since Russia first began its attacks.

Hours after a limited ceasefire agreement between the countries, Ukrainians reported civilians were still being killed by Russian troops.

“I wish I had something nice to say. I’m so full of anger right now. I’m…back in Ukraine. It is safe here,” Vitaliy explained in a Saturday video. “We are getting slaughtered. This is not a war. I keep repeating this is not a war. So don’t confuse a war with slaughter. This is genocide.”

The Smolins, along with their group of volunteers on both sides of the shared border between Poland and Ukraine, are gathering protective gear, medical supplies and food. But even they are putting themselves at risk.

Their hope is that prayer is heard by government officials here at home.

“We just need everyone to…start asking politicians to stop being deeply disturbed and actually doing something about this,” Vitaliy said.

In addition to providing much-needed supplies to Ukraine, the Smolins have given up their old home in Ukraine so refugees can utilize it as a safe house. Their missionaries from their church are overseeing that project.

They are taking donations. You can find out more on their Instagram page.