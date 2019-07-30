NC mountains get new state park, 3 new state trails

North Carolina

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Pexels

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina now has a new state park and three new state trails.

Earlier this month, Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill adding Pisgah View State Park in Buncombe and Haywood counties to North Carolina’s state parks. He also signed bills adding three state trails: Northern Peaks State Trail in Watauga and Ashe counties; the Wilderness Gateway State Trail in the South Mountains range in McDowell, Rutherford, Burke and Catawba counties; and the Overmountain Victory State Trail, which stretches across nine counties.

The Division of Parks and Recreation will also conduct a feasibility study that will further refine a corridor for the new Wilderness Gateway State Trail in Burke and Catawba counties.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV