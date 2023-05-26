Kannapolis, NC (May 26, 2023) – The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame announced today the six inductees that will comprise the 2023 class scheduled to be enshrined during the annual induction ceremony on October 19 at the Mooresville (N.C.) Performing Arts Center. The 2023 inductees are:

SCOTTY MCCREERY (Garner, N.C.) – Scotty McCreery made history in 2011 when his first album, Clear as Day, debuted at No.1 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 Albums chart, making him the first country artist and youngest male artist of any musical format to achieve this feat. He has since established himself as one of today’s top country music entertainers, earning five consecutive No.1 hits, multiple gold and platinum albums and singles, and sold out concerts across the world. In addition to winning American Idol in 2011, McCreery has received an array of ACM, BMI, CMT, NSAI, and Carolina Beach Music Awards and has executive produced two Hallmark holiday movies based on his first No.1 hit song, “Five More Minutes.”

LOUDON WAINWRIGHT III (Chapel Hill, N.C.) – For the past 52 years, Loudon Wainwright III has carved out a distinguished career as one of North Carolina’s most original singer-songwriters. A six-string tragic comedian, Wainwright’s material is by turns funny, heart wrenching, and always deeply personal. Along the way, he has released more than 20 albums, won a Grammy Award, acted in films and TV shows (including M*A*S*H), and had his songs recorded by artists including Johnny Cash, Mose Allison, Bonnie Raitt, his son, Rufus Wainwright, and fellow North Carolinian Earl Scruggs.

BILL CURTIS (Fayetteville, N.C.) – Bill Curtis is a musician and songwriter who formed his funk disco band, The Fatback Band, in 1970. The Fatback Band released the first recorded rap song “King Tim III (Personality Jock)” which is widely regarded as one of the first ever commercial rap singles earmarking the beginning of recorded hip hop. In 1979, the band released the first line dance hit to the song “(Are you Ready) Do The Bus Stop.” Curtis has performed with influential artists including Jackie Wilson, Marvin Gaye, The Moonglows, Ruth Brown, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Aretha Franklin, and has received several invitations to the White House.

FETCHIN BONES (Charlotte, N.C.) – From 1983 to 1990, Fetchin Bones pioneered an eclectic, original sound by blending rock, punk, funk, grunge, country, and blues with powerhouse vocals by Hope Nicholls, the band’s lead. After their debut album, Cabin Flounder, they went on to release three more albums for Capitol Records. Supporting acts such as R.E.M., the B-52s, Violent Femmes, The Replacements, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Fetchin Bones were celebrated for their inspired live performances. The band formed in Charlotte, N.C.

GEORGE BEVERLY SHEA (Montreat, N.C.) – First singing for Billy Graham in 1944, George Beverly Shea carried the gospel in song to every state in the Union and to every continent of our world. As the musical mainstay in the Billy Graham Crusades, Shea was often called “America’s Beloved Gospel Singer.” Shea received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2011 and in 1966 he won a Grammy Award for Best Gospel or Other Religious Recording. He is most recognized for the songs “I’d Rather Have Jesus”, “The Wonder of It All” and “How Great Thou Art”.

BETTY DAVIS (Durham, N.C.) – Known as the “Queen of Funk,” Betty Davis is a multi-talented music influencer, pioneering funk diva, singer, songwriter, producer, and fashion model who transformed funk music with her extreme performances and edgy lyrics. Davis’ notable hits “If I’m In Luck I Might Get Picked Up” and “Shut Off The Lights” made Billboard R&B charts in the 1970s. Her most significant studio albums were They Say I’m Different (1974) and Nasty Gal (1975). The documentary Betty: They Say I’m Different, was released in 2017 and triggered a reemergence of Davis’ powerful career and created a cult following. Davis influenced a number of artists including Miles Davis, Chaka Khan, Janelle Monae, Erykah Badu, Prince, and Madonna.

About the Event:

The induction ceremony honoring the 2023 class will take place on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at the Mooresville Performing Arts Center in Mooresville, NC. The ceremony is open to the public and will include appearances by inductees and live performances by Scotty McCreery, Loudon Wainwright III, and Fetchin Bones. More performances to be announced. General reserved tickets are on sale now for $60 and can be purchased at NorthCarolinaMusicHallofFame.org. VIP ticket packages that include reserved seating, a VIP reception, souvenir book and event badge, red carpet walk, and early access seating are on sale for $90.

Exhibits showcasing memorabilia from the 2023 inductees will be on display at the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame museum this October. Updates on the event and exhibition can be found on the organization’s social media pages and website. Admission to the museum and new inductee exhibition is free; donations are accepted.



About the NCMHOF:

The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Its mission is to recognize, promote, and commemorate the musical heritage of the State of North Carolina. The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame museum is located at 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. in Kannapolis, NC. The museum adjoins the Curb Music & Motorsports Museum which showcases the career of Curb|Word record label owner and NASCAR team owner Mike Curb. Learn more at: NorthCarolinaMusicHallOfFame.org.