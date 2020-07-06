Breaking News
NC officials asking for public’s help finding missing teen

North Carolina

by: WGHP

Posted: / Updated:

Francisco Angel Garcia

RALEIGH, N.C. — N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for missing teen, Francisco Angel Garcia.

People are asked to be on the lookout for 17-year-old Francisco Angel Garcia, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He is 5’4″ and weighs 110 pounds.

He is wearing black pants, a grey windbreaker and black and white Air Jordans.

He was last seen on Neuse Street in Raleigh.

Anyone with information about Francisco Angel Garcia should call Deputy A Robertson at the Wake County Sheriffs Department at (919)856-6911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

