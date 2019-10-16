RALEIGH, NC (WNCT) – The North Carolina Department of Public Safety encourages everyone to learn three steps to protect themselves during an earthquake as part of a national program on Thursday.



State officials said that more than 2.3 million people nationwide, including more than 350,000 school children in grades K-12, will participate in the Great Southeast Shakeout, which organizers call the world’s largest earthquake drill.

Any individual, family, organization, school, agency, or business can register for the event at the website.



However, even if you haven’t registered you can still practice “Drop, Cover, and Hold On,” which are the recommended actions for people to take during an earthquake.

DROP – Get down on the floor when shaking starts before the quake drops you. COVER – Take cover under a sturdy desk, table or other furniture. If you cannot find something to get under, crouch against an inside wall. Keep your head and neck safe by using your arms. Stay away from windows, hanging objects, mirrors or anything that might fall. HOLD ON – Hold on to a desk, table or piece of furniture. Be ready to move with it during the quake

State officials said these simple steps allow you to get down before you’re thrown to the ground, provide protection from falling or flying items, and increase your chances of surviving a building collapse.



If you are trapped after an earthquake, safety experts advise you to stay calm and tap on hard or metal parts of the structure to try and attract attention from other people or rescuers.

By identifying places you can shelter safely in your home or workplace and by practicing going to those places, you increase the likelihood of surviving an earthquake, safety experts said.

You can visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Earthquake Safety website for more information about what you should do before, during and after an earthquake.