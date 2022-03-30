RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina election officials won’t approve for now voter registration applications of convicted felons still serving probation or parole, citing appeals after a recent ruling struck down a law that restricted the restoration of offenders’ voting rights.

A panel of trial judges on Monday declared unconstitutional a 1973 law that requires the “unconditional discharge of an inmate, of a probationer, or of a parolee” before their voting rights can be restored. That means a felony offender who is released from jail or prison or doesn’t serve time behind bars must wait until after their monitoring by public safety officials — perhaps for several years — to return to the ballot box.

Tens of thousands of offenders could be affected by this ruling. The majority on a three-judge panel wrote that under the ruling, “if a person otherwise eligible to vote is not in jail or prison for a felony conviction, they may lawfully register and vote in North Carolina.”