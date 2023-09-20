FLAT ROCK, N.C. (WNCN) — Autumn is peak apple-picking season, and one of the best places to pick juicy fruits — and take some quintessential fall photos — is in the mountains of North Carolina.

Readers of USA Today’s 10Best have voted Sky Top Orchard in Flat Rock No. 4 in the country on the 2023 list of Best Apple Orchards.

“Sky Top Orchard offers its guests the chance to celebrate a nostalgic fall on the mountain,” reads the entry on 10Best’s website. “The cool summer nights and warm days create perfect conditions for growing over 22 varieties of apples, with the u-pick season lasting from July through the end of October.”

Available apple varieties at Sky Top include Gala, Honeycrisp, Fuji, Red and Golden Delicious, Granny Smith and Pink Lady, according to the list.

The family owned and operated farm in Flat Rock is less than an hour’s drive south of Asheville and less than a five-hour drive from Raleigh.

According to Sky Top’s website, in addition to apple picking the farm’s draws include their hayride and bee train, their apple cannon, and their famous apple cider doughnuts.

Best Apple Orchards in the U.S. as voted by 10Best readers