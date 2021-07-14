NC organization pushes for campaign financing investigation into postmaster general

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Common Cause NC handed over additional documentation to Wake County District Attorney after being told last fall that there wasn’t enough evidence to investigate the postmaster general.

The group believes the pages of public records provided to Freeman prove that Postmaster General Louis Dejoy potentially broke campaign financing laws.

“When we have rules and guardrails and bright lines, we need to know when someone is crossing that bright line and potentially breaking the law,” said Common Cause NC Executive Director Bob Phillips.

At issue are donations made to the 2012 and 2016 campaigns of former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory. They add up to around $300,000. While leading New BreedLlogistics, which is based in High Point, Common Cause NC said Dejoy bypassed campaign donation limits by having 60 employees make the donations instead of him.

Those employees, it’s alleged, were reimbursed in the form of bonuses. Straw donor schemes, as they’re called, are a felony.

“A large set of donors who had never given campaign contributions by and large, who worked for Mr. DeJoy, suddenly become very active in a very concentrated way. Most of the contributions came in at the same time on the same day,” Phillips said.

The report was prepared for Common Cause by campaign finance expert Bob Hall, who is the former executive director of Democracy NC.

Common Cause NC is asking the DA to take another look and consider an investigation. This comes as the FBI is leading its own investigation. CBS 17 wants to know if McCrory knew about these donations at the time and is waiting for his response.

The US Postal Service did reply and said via email it does “not have any response”.

DeJoy’s former company, now owned by XPO, emailed the following statement: “As a company, XPO stays out of politics. Our employees are free to support their favorite political candidates in their free time. When they do so, we expect them to strictly follow all laws.”

Phillips believes any breach of the law should be fully investigated.

“I’m not convicting Mr. DeJoy on this, but again, there is enough, in our minds, evidence to warrant a state investigation,” he said.