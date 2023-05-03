ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Twenty-four families across North Carolina will be coming to the Crystal Coast in May thanks to Mile of Hope.

Mile of Hope invited families with children that are battling cancer to have a fun, relaxing weekend on the beach. Doctors and nurses from UNC, Duke, and ECU hospitals will accompany them.

“We strive to provide a safe, fun weekend where they can be kids and not patients” says Mile of Hope Foundation President Ed Moore. “Families will enjoy casual meals, beach time, sandcastle building, pirate shows, treasure hunts and more at our headquarters, the Atlantis Lodge. We will also venture out to the NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores and go sporting at Lost Treasure Golf and Raceway in Salter Path.”

Founded in 1991, Mile of Hope is sponsored by individuals, non-profits, and businesses. They have invited hundreds of families on an all expense paid beach vacation. A few of their sponsors include the NC Aquarium, Carolina East Foundation, and Atlantis Lodge.