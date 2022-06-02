KING, N.C. (WGHP) —King police identified the 19-year-old who was killed during an officer-involved shooting on Sunday.

Jeffery Moctezuma Noyola, 19, of Winston-Salem, is accused of firing at two officers during a traffic stop around 12:40 a.m. on Newsome Road.

Once the car pulled over, several suspects got out of the car and ran away, according to King Chief of Police J.J. Boyette.

While the officers were giving chase, Noyola allegedly shot an officer in the head.

The second officer then began to fire back at the suspect. Both officers fired their weapons during the confrontation, according to Boyette.

Boyette says that the officer that was shot went into surgery and is now out and recovering.

The second officer was not injured.