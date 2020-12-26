Amber Alert canceled for missing 3-year-old in western NC

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department said Saturday evening an Amber Alert has been canceled for Kaysie Jay Lipscomb.

The Amber Alert was canceled around 5:05 p.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. No other information was provided.

Previous story

An Amber Alert was issued Saturday for Kaysie Jay Lipscomb.

She is 3 years old, approximately 2 feet tall and weighs 40 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue tights with polka dots and snowflakes.

Police say Raheem Tyshawn Pate is a suspect.

He is described as 31 years old, 5’11” and 250 pounds.

Pate has black hair and brown eyes and is missing two teeth.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a white 2017 Chevrolet Malibu with NC license tag number HLE9661.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Gastonia Police Department immediately at (704) 866-6702, 911 or call 911 or *HP.