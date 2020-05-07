NC Police: Man allegedly stealing scrap metal leads police on pursuit ending in crash

WEEKSVILLE, N.C. (WAVY) — An Elizabeth City man is accused of attempting to steal scrap metal, then leading the Pasquotank County Sherriff’s Office on a chase through Elizabeth City.

The call came in just after 11 a.m. for a report of a possible breaking and entering. A man was seen taking scrap metal and putting it into his pick-up truck.

According to police officials, the NC Marine Patrol saw the truck that was reported as involved which then led them on a pursuit. Shortly after, the NC Highway Patrol and Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit.

The truck crashed near River Road and Weeksville Road causing a highway patrol vehicle and a sheriff’s vehicle to collide in a parking lot in front of a building.

The suspect, Joe E. Robinson, was apprehended in the parking lot of 1910 Weeksville Rd. in Elizabeth City.

He faces the following charges as released by PSCO:

Felony breaking and entering

Felony larceny

Felony possession of stolen goods

Three (3) counts of assault with a deadly weapon

Driving while impaired

Reckless driving

Felony flee to elude

Failure to heed blue lights and sirens

Two other crashes possibly related to the pursuit were reported by officials, but no further information is available.

The responding officers reported no injuries and it is not known yet if the man sustained any injuries.

The Elizabeth City Police Department helped secure the crash scene and are also investigating the breaking and entering and two original crashes.

No further information is available at this time.