RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – With gas prices rising and everyone seemingly stressed about driving nowadays, it is nice to hear some good news about our home state.

In a study released by WalletHub looking at 2023’s Best and Worst States to Drive, North Carolina is doing pretty well. It ranks fifth overall.

When driving in North Carolina, from No. 1 being the best to No. 25 being average, we are ranked 23rd in Share of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion, 20th in Car Theft Rate, 8th in Auto-Repair Shops per Capita, 17th in Average Gas Prices, 8th in Auto Maintenance Costs, 18th in Road Quality and 10th in Car dealerships per Capita.

For a more detailed look, click here to see how we compare against other states.