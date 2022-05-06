GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – The United States has been making significant progress in the fight against COVID with vaccines and boosters, but the job market is falling behind.

According to a study conducted by WalletHub, there are currently six million unemployed Americans due to the pandemic. Below are some of the key facts found in the study:

There were 200,000 new unemployment claims nationwide, which is a lot fewer than the 6.1 million during the peak of the pandemic

While there has been an increase in weekly claims nationally, every state except New Hampshire

15 states had unemployment claims last week that was higher than before the pandemic: Virginia, Minnesota, California, Missouri, Texas, Ohio, Alaska, Colorado, New York, Utah, District of Columbia, Illinois, Michigan, Kentucky, and Indiana.

In North Carolina, there have been fourteen increased claims since last week. To learn more information where North Carolina ranked click here.