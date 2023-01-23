GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Looks like people are doing more than just visiting.

In a recent study on the migration of retirees, the website Hire A Helper showed that North Carolina is ranked No. 2 when it comes to where retirees moved to last year.

Here are some of the stats: Over 234,000 Americans moved to retire in 2022 which is 4 percent more than in 2021; 12 percent of American retirees moved for “cheaper housing;” Retirees of color are two times as likely to move in search of cheaper housing (20%) than their white counterparts (9%).

For more information, click here on more about the movement of Retirees, young and old.