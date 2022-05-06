GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina looks like a place for the older community.

A new study found North Carolina ranks No. 18 for where senior lives have improved the most over the last decade. Seniorly released a study entitled Where Older Adults are Living Better Lives from numerous sources such as the CDC, U.S. Census Bureau, and the Social Security Administration from 2011 to 2020.

The rankings were determined by comparing all 50 states and the District of Columbia across four main categories: physical health, mental health, finances, and social lives.

North Carolina scores 176 points out of a possible 306. Among the key findings, North Carolina saw a 6% decrease in death rates from intentional self-harm.

But as a whole, older citizens are living better and longer. Common diseases are not impacting seniors as much as they were and Social Security checks have increased after inflation among other things.

