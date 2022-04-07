GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Most and Least Financially Literate States. North Carolina comes in sixth overall.

The report analyzes financial education programs and consumer habits in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia. With April being National Financial Literacy Month and less than half of adults setting a budget, you can use the free credit score website WalletHub for help.

The study uses a data set of 17 key metrics, including the results of WalletHub’s WalletLiteracy Survey, which ranges from high school financial literacy to the number of adults with a rainy-day fund.

Financial Literacy in North Carolina (1 being Most Financially Literate, 25 being average):

28th – WalletLiteracy survey score

21st – percent of adults aged 18+ who spend more than they earn

10th – percent of adults aged 18+ with rainy-day funds

11th – percent of unbanked households

30th – percent of adults aged 18+ who compare credit cards before applying

1st – high school financial literacy grade

For the full report, click here.