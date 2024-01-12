RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina ranks as 9th in the nation for the highest rate of human trafficking cases. Advocates and survivors are brainstorming ideas on how to help.

“Human trafficking is happening right here in Wake County—right here in the Triangle—and across North Carolina,” United States Attorney Michael Easley, said.

On Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Department of Justice officials, advocates, and survivors offered ideas on how to help victims and to dispel myths.

“One of the greatest myths about human trafficking is that somebody comes in the dark of night and snatches you out of your home or out of your bed, that’s now how they operate,” Easley said.

Advocates say human trafficking is happening online, mostly when young people are groomed by predators. They say parents can act right now to keep their kids safe.

“The number one thing you can do as a parent is talk to your kids about these threats, talk to them about how bad actors will use online platforms to try to build relationships with them, to try to entice them to send nude photos which they can then use to control the individual,” Easley said.

Advocates say parents should also talk to their kids about drugs – as traffickers often use addiction as a way to control victims.