NC ranks high in the U.S. for its business climate, according to new survey

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) North Carolina ranks high among international business researchers. These experts recently looked at the business climate here in the U.S.

Development Counsellors International ranks North Carolina as third in the nation for the best business climate.

Here in the east, economic developers tell 9 On Your Side they are proud of this distinction and say they can only go up from here.

Three years ago in this same survey, our state came in fifth.

Leaders with the Greenville ENC Alliance say our state is a great place to do business also because North Carolina is a right-to-work state and has fast permitted.

The organization’s Vice President of B usiness Development, Uconda Dunn, says that economic development drives the state’s economy no matter where a new company is placed.

“If we locate a company in Greenville it has an impact across Pitt County. That also impacts Martin County, Beaufort County, Edgecomb County so It’s larger than just placing something in Greenville. We are proud of this distinction,” said. Uconda Dunn, Vice President of Business Development, Greenville ENC Alliance.

Since 2013, the state has been lowering its corporate tax rate.

“One of the great reasons why North Carolina is a good business climate is the overall tax environment. We have a very low corporate tax. The lowest in the country and we produce talent,” said Brad Hufford, Vice President of Business Development, Greenville ENC Alliance.

It was once 6.9% and now it’s 2.5% which makes it the lowest in the nation. That’s another type of incentive that businesses love.

While this recognition covers the entire state, the east has also played a huge part in this too.

L ike affordable utility rates, talent pipeline from ECU and PCC, young and diverse labor workforce, and more than 850 acres of shovel-ready land.

Hufford adds that when it comes to attracting and recruiting new businesses they are looking at advanced manufacturing, the marine industry, life science, and pharmaceuticals.

The Greenville ENC alliance is a public-private partnership focused on economic development.