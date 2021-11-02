NC ranks near the bottom in cybersecurity study

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A study ranks North Carolina businesses near the bottom nationally when it comes to the likelihood of recovering from a cyberattack.

The study by go.Verizon.com puts North Carolina 39th out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia and gave the state a C grade.

Its score of 73.8 was a tenth of a point better than Washington and Kansas, and slightly higher than Wisconsin.

Nearly 15 percent of all bankruptcy cases in the state over the past year were related to small-to-medium-sized businesses. Only Texas, California, Delaware and New York had higher rates.

North Carolina also had a relatively high number of records stolen for every 10,000 businesses — more than 28,000 of them, ranking seventh-highest.

The top five states overall are Vermont, South Dakota, Colorado, Maine and Montana.

Go.Verizon.com is a partner of mobile telecommunications giant Verizon.

