NC Realtor Association calls for Cooper to end eviction moratorium

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The NC Association of REALTORS has issued a statement regarding the ongoing eviction moratorium that is slated to expire on June 30.

It reads in part:

As the country and North Carolina continue to make significant strides recovering from the

pandemic, the NC Association of REALTORS® is asking Governor Cooper to end the moratorium

on evictions in North Carolina. The Governor continues to adapt numerous pandemic related

emergency actions to reflect the current progress of North Carolina’s diminishing pandemic

emergency, including lessening mask mandates as well as business, event and school

reopenings. It is also time to adapt the ongoing moratorium on evictions and refocus efforts on

distributing the hundreds of millions of federal dollars that have been designated to states for

rental assistance.

They go on to state that the North Carolina economy has recovered, but ‘small business housing providers continue to operate under severe restrictions’. They Realtor Association believes the revamping of the HOPE 2.0 program should provide enough of a safety net to discontinue the eviction moratorium.

They concluded their statement; “now more than ever, we need financially healthy housing providers to serve North Carolina’s growing housing needs”.

There is no word on whether or not Governor Cooper plans to extend to moratorium past June 30.