NC receives federal disaster declaration for February storms, tornadoes and flooding

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The White House and FEMA have granted Governor Roy Cooper’s April 9 request for a federal disaster declaration for eighteen counties that suffered damages from severe storms, flooding, and tornadoes in February.

“These strong storms caused damage in North Carolina, and this disaster declaration will help local communities that are recovering and making repairs,” said Governor Cooper.

Severe storms moved through the state on February 6, leaving downed trees, flooding and widespread power outages.

Strong winds the following day caused more power outages.

Preliminary damage assessments from the affected counties totaled about $15.9 million.

More than 300 roads were closed or impassable and one person died in a weather-related vehicle crash in Gaston County.

State, local and tribal governments in Alexander, Ashe, Cherokee, Cleveland, Graham, Madison, Mitchell, Pender, Perquimans, Polk, Randolph, Rutherford, Stanly, Stokes, Swain, Wayne, Yadkin, and Yancey counties along with certain non-profits are eligible for reimbursement through FEMA’s Public Assistance program for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities.

The declaration also provides Hazard Mitigation assistance in the affected areas.