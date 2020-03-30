NC reports 1,167 COVID-19 cases, 1 new death with sharp jump in cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Statewide COVID-19 cases jumped by more than 230 from Saturday morning into late Sunday afternoon with a new death also reported in North Carolina, officials said.

The latest death linked to COVID-19 was in Buncombe County in the North Carolina mountains, according to authorities in that county.

The COVID-19 positive numbers in North Carolina were 935 on Saturday and were at 1,040 Sunday morning, but then jumped again to 1,167 Sunday evening.

Statewide, 91 people are currently hospitalized for the disease. Durham County saw a rise of four cases, bringing the county total to 107.

Meanwhile, Wake County saw an increase in six cases from Saturday to 146 county-wide, but there could be more announced soon after 16 healthcare workers were exposed to the disease and are showing symptoms, officials said.

A healthcare contractor for Wake County now positive for COVID-19 went to work while sick, according to Wake County officials. More workers are being told to self-quarantine for 14 days – but that number has not been revealed.