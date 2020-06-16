NC reports highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations amid pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The number of patients hospitalized in relation to COVID-19 in North Carolina reached a new high on Tuesday with 829.

The previous record was set Saturday with 823.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said 751 lab-confirmed cases were added over the last 24 hours from 12,942 completed tests.

The data marks a decline in confirmed cases since June 14.

North Carolina has a total of 45,853 lab-confirmed cases and 651,421 completed tests.

NCDHHS said 1,154 deaths are being attributed to COVID-19.

On Monday, Gov. Roy Cooper said he would make an announcement concern the state’s next steps in the pandemic.

Phase Two is slated to end June 26.