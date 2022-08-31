DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Some North Carolina republicans are demanding change at the southern border as thousands of undocumented immigrants flood daily, and deaths from fentanyl skyrocket across the U.S.

Officials say the mass influx of illegal drugs, especially ones as deadly as fentanyl, are coming directly from the southern border through the use of human smugglers working with the Mexican drug cartel.

Wednesday, North Carolina’s Senator Thom Tillis, Congressman Ted Budd, and House Speaker Tim Moore were in Davidson County discussing illegal immigration and the impact it’s having in our area.

“Somewhere on the order of 80% of the illicit materials that go through our legal ports of entry are not interdicted,” Tillis said. “So that’s fentanyl. That’s human trafficking. That’s illicit materials.”

The roundtable discussion, hosted by Tillis and Budd, included input from six different county sheriffs, the President of the National Border Patrol Council, and state lawmakers.

“We’re looking at steel and diesel equipment that had been idle since January 20th of last year, stopping the construction of the wall,” Budd said. “But one of the most powerful things that I heard was: ‘yeah, of course, we need to finish that. But we really need an administration and laws that have law enforcement back. And right now, if you don’t have that.”

The meeting was sparked because of the influx of illegal immigration in recent years, which these lawmakers say hurts our state and Country as a whole.

“How many more criminals, murderers, and people with violent records in their Country of origin are coming across the border?” Tillis questioned. “This is not about the people who just crossed the border, and really you’re trying to seek economic opportunities. These are 1000s of people that are endangering our communities.”

North Carolina’s Speaker of the House, Tim Moore, is hoping republicans will get a supermajority in the next session.

He wants them to finally be able to pass a bill requiring county sheriffs to work with immigration and customs enforcement (ICE) when they have undocumented immigrants accused of felony offenses in their possession.

Republicans have tried to pass two similar bills, but Governor Cooper has vetoed both.

“We’re gonna pass this bill; who knows maybe the, maybe the Governor will realize in light of what’s happened over the last couple of years that he needs to reevaluate his position,” Moore said. “But if not, I believe we’ll have enough votes to override a veto.”

The President of the National Border Patrol Council, Brandon Judd, says human trafficking and drug smuggling is a huge issue at the border and streams into a problem for the rest of the Country with the Opioid Epidemic in full swing.

The White House reported more than 100,000 Americans were killed from fentanyl overdoses in 2021, which continues to grow.