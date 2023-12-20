RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Following the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to remove former President Donald Trump from the state’s primary ballot, some leading Republicans in North Carolina said Wednesday they want to try to prevent a similar move from being made here.

State House Speaker Tim Moore and Rep. Grey Mills, who are both Republican candidates for Congress in 2024, said they’re discussing trying to pass a new law that would make clear the NC State Board of Elections does not have the ability to remove Trump or any other major party’s presidential nominees from the ballot.

“We saw what happened in Colorado and a lot of jaws dropped. This is ridiculous,” said Moore, who has endorsed Trump. “I think the law should be pretty clear that President Trump be on the ballot. And, if we feel like there’s going to be an effort made, we may take legislative action to head that off.”

The state elections board considered a challenge to Trump’s eligibility on Tuesday but declined in a 4-1 vote to take action on it, citing concerns about state law being vague as to what authority the board has regarding the issue.

Brian Martin, a retired attorney who clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Warren Burger and worked in the Reagan and Bush administrations, filed the challenge.

He cited the insurrection clause of the 14th Amendment and the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, which has been the focus of challenges in other states, including Colorado.

“I filed it to protect the Constitution. I’m not a part of any group. I’m an independent voter. No one has supported me financially,” Martin said in an interview this week. “If the Constitution says you’re not qualified, that’s the end of the matter. That’s pro-democratic.”

While state board members did not address the substance of the challenge Tuesday, they left open the possibility of dealing with the matter if Trump is eventually the Republican nominee. The board’s attorney said state law was unclear about the board being able to take up a challenge to a presidential candidate during a primary.

Siobhan Millen, a Democratic appointee to the board, said, “It’s troubling to me. We have a voter who’s gone to the trouble to fill out a facially very impressive challenge form. And, we are, to me, hiding behind a technicality to say it doesn’t apply.”

Following the Colorado decision, U.S Sen. Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina) announced he’s filing legislation that would make clear the U.S. Supreme Court has the sole authority to determine matters related to qualifications under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment and would strip federal funding from states “for misusing the 14th Amendment for political purposes.”

Any action taken in North Carolina will likely hinge on what the U.S. Supreme Court ultimately does with the case arising out of Colorado.

“We will have to watch very closely what the U.S. Supreme Court does,” said Michael Bitzer, an expert on state politics at Catawba College. “All of these facets really present some very in-depth constitutional dynamics that ultimately the U.S. Supreme Court is going to have to try to figure out and give some guidance to the states as to how to approach this issue.”