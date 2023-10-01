RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The state of North Carolina currently has the cleanest air its had in decades, according to the latest Air Quality Trends in North Carolina report published by the N.C. Division of Air Quality.

This comes as emissions of harmful air pollutants like nitrogen oxides and particulate matter reached historic lows, the new report said.

The new report released on Friday attributes the decreasing air pollution emissions to efforts by state leaders, regulatory agencies, electric utilities, industry and the public to significantly address air quality concerns in recent years.

“Getting to this point was no accident. There’s been more than 50 years of hard work by our dedicated staff and a wide variety of stakeholders that have led to this success,” said Mike Abraczinskas, Director of the Division of Air Quality. “This comes even as the state’s population and economic activity grew, showing that environmental stewardship and economic growth work hand-in-hand.”

Emissions of criteria air pollutants, which are regulated under the Clean Air Act, have lowered statewide from 1990 through 2020, the report said. These emissions specifically dropped by the following metrics:

94% for sulfur dioxide (SO 2 )

) 73% for carbon monoxide (CO)

72% for oxides of nitrogen (NOx)

49% for fine particulate matter (PM 2.5 )

) 68% for volatile organic compounds (VOCs)

Some additional findings in the report include the following:

The number of ozone exceedance days statewide continues to be low. From 2013-2022, North Carolina recorded just one day of “Code Red” or above for ozone in the state, compared to 119 such days from 2003-2012.

Visibility in our national and state parks has improved markedly in the last 20 years, due to reductions in emissions of SO 2 , NOx and other air pollutants that scatter light. For example, in 2021, visitors could see as far as 117 miles at Great Smoky Mountains National Park during an average clear day, compared to just 54 miles in 1996.

, NOx and other air pollutants that scatter light. For example, in 2021, visitors could see as far as 117 miles at Great Smoky Mountains National Park during an average clear day, compared to just 54 miles in 1996. Greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel combustion have decreased by 21% from 2005 to 2018 due to both a shift in fuel use and increased energy efficiency. During this same period, North Carolina’s population and real Gross State Product grew by 19% and 24%, respectively.

Over the past 28 years, combined emissions of federally designated Hazardous Air Pollutants and state-designated Toxic Air Pollutants have fallen by more than 100 million pounds, a 79% drop.

The September 2023 report released Friday is an updated version of a previous report published in October 2020.