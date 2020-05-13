NC Rural Center initiative gives grants to churches for COVID-19 response programs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The NC Rural Center’s Faith in Rural Communities initiative recently awarded more than $27,000 in emergency grants for churches to implement programs that respond to community needs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funded through a grant from The Duke Endowment, the Faith in Rural Communities initiative is geared toward helping rural United Methodist churches (UMC) create high-impact projects that will benefit both the economic and social well-being of the communities they serve.

The initiative provides training and resource support to help rural churches better engage with their local communities.

“Faith communities are essential to a rural community’s civic and social richness,” said Faith in Rural Communities Program Manager Heather Kilbourne. “It made sense to provide these emergency grants to churches in the program because these churches can play an important role in how the communities they serve respond to and survive this pandemic.”

Each church that was awarded a grant is operating or implementing a relief program designed to meet their community’s specific needs.

Churches awarded emergency grants and their relief programs include:

Bethesda UMC in Robeson County will provide phone cards to support access to mental health assistance and social connections.

will provide emergency assistance (rent, utilities, car insurance, etc.) for families facing unemployment or a cut to income. Jordan Memorial Church in Ramseur will support the church and other community partners to provide free drive-thru meals to 800 people. These meals will be purchased from local restaurants to support locally owned small businesses.

“The focus of Faith in Rural Communities is training churches on how to identify and more strategically respond to community needs,” said Rural Center President Patrick Woodie. “And while none of the churches affiliated with the program can address the coronavirus itself, they are equipped with the tools and know-how to address the needs caused or exacerbated by the virus.”