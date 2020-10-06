NC Senate candidate Cal Cunningham drops out of virtual town hall amid sexting scandal

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Democratic challenger for the U.S. Senate from North Carolina Cal Cunningham has decided to cancel his appearance at a virtual town hall event.

The event that was set to take place Monday night, comes on the heels of Cunningham admitting he sent sexually suggestive texts to a woman that is not his wife.

A spokesperson for Cunningham’s campaign said this to CBS 17: “He’s unable to attend today but looks forward to continuing to work to earn the opportunity to fight for North Carolinians.”

Cunningham, who is married with two children, added that he’s not dropping out of the Senate race against Republican incumbent Thom Tillis: “I will continue to work to earn the opportunity to fight for the people of our state.”

Cunningham apologized late Friday for the text message exchanges in which he tells the woman he wants to kiss her and she says she wants to spend the night with him. The messages were first reported by the website NationalFile.com.

“I have hurt my family, disappointed my friends, and am deeply sorry. The first step in repairing those relationships is taking complete responsibility, which I do,” Cunningham said in a statement.

Screengrabs of the messages show Cunningham told public relations strategist Arlene Guzman Todd, “Would make my day to roll over and kiss you about now,” to which she replies, “You’re so sweet. I would enjoy that.”