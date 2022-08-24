RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Republican leader of the state Senate said he thinks the state’s current ban on abortions after 20 weeks goes “too far” and thinks the state should have restrictions after the first trimester.

Sen. Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) spoke to reporters this week about the potential changes the legislature could make next year if Republicans regain a veto-proof supermajority.

“The legislature is charged with the responsibility under our system of government of deciding where lines are,” he said. When CBS 17 asked where he thinks that line should be, he responded, “I would say that after the first trimester the state has an absolute interest in regulating the incidence of abortion.”

Sen. Berger added he does not support a total ban on abortion and does support exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother.

Gov. Roy Cooper (D) weighed in on the matter Wednesday by tweeting that despite Berger’s comments he still thinks if Republicans gain a supermajority they would “pass an extreme abortion ban with no exceptions.”

Berger pushed back on that saying, “That is not my position, never has been my position.”

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year, Republican leaders have not outlined specifically what changes to state law they would pursue in the next legislative session but have said the issue is a top priority.

Berger’s position differs from House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) who said he supports a ban after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, as early as six weeks into pregnancy. Moore also said he supports exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother.

Both Berger and Moore said they want to discuss the matter further with members of their party over the coming months.

“All abortion bans regardless of when they start are extreme and put politicians in control of people’s personal medical decisions,” said Jillian Riley, a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic. “Phil Berger may try to pass off this particular ban as reasonable, pass off what he said as reasonable. But, the truth is this will harm patients. Abortion bans harm patients.”

While the legislature has not taken action on abortion since the Supreme Court decision, a federal judge did reinstate North Carolina’s 20-week abortion ban last week in light of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

Democrats are hopeful the issue will improve their prospects in the upcoming election. They were encouraged by the results in Kansas earlier this month where voters rejected an effort to remove abortion rights from the state’s constitution and a special election Tuesday in New York where a Democratic U.S. House candidate won in a swing district while making abortion a key issue in the race.

“When you make people angry and when you take away something that I have earned and I have a right to, then you are asking for a fight,” said North Carolina Democratic State Party Chair Bobbie Richardson.

Rep. Abe Jones (D-Wake County) said he would support the state codifying the protections of Roe v. Wade into law, saying he supports abortion being legal to the point of fetal viability.

“Most people, unfortunately, unless they’re in the predicament, don’t think about that very much. And, that issue has to get legs not just by galvanizing the women, but men,” he said. “Democrats have the best policy but sometimes the worst articulation. We need to make sure people get it, that that’s the court they put in to do exactly what they did.”

Sen. Berger said he believes economic issues will remain at the forefront of voters’ minds in November.

“Most voters are concerned with the fact that when the Democrats took over in Washington, gas was about a dollar-and-a-half cheaper,” he said.