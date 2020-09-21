NC Senate Race: Road improvements high on list for voters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – As we near the upcoming election, infrastructure is high on the list of things voters would like to see improved in North Carolina.

People want to feel safe on bridges, roads and highways. Right now, for many across the state, that’s just not the case.

“We are doing everything we can as a Department to keep our roads safe and open,” said North Carolina Department of Transportation spokeswoman Jen Thompson. “And we want to keep people and goods moving throughout our state.”

Drivers who spoke with FOX 46 all had similar concerns ahead of the election and they all relate to safety on the roads.

“I think the state flag is the orange cone right now,” said North Carolina resident Teressa Tucker. “And has been for many years– I-77 is a mess.”

Those behind the wheel are wanting their funds to be used properly in places they can see.

“With I-77, I feel no matter how much work is done, it’s still a problem area,” said North Carolina resident Ariel Slaven.

The gas tax is NCDOT’s biggest stream of revenue.

With fewer people hitting the roads because of stay at home orders, the Department had to significantly cut back on services like mowing and litter pick up.

NCDOT covers around 80,000 miles of roads across the state and with current times — it’s been tougher to maintain the roads throughout local towns.

From more patrolling to better upkeep, voters are hoping those who take over office in North Carolina will put their safety first.

“I guess we could have more patrolling to see less accidents,” said Slaven.

Voters want to see their tax dollars put to good use to keep themselves and their families safe.

“It’s important,” Tucker said. “We drive safe cars. We should have safe roads.”

