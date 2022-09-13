GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Aramark Sports + Entertainment is teaming up with NC State to make sure you get your sips in this college football season.

Aramark Sports + has announced NC Sips Mobile Beer Pick-Up at Carter-Finley Stadium for all NC State football games this upcoming season. The service started with last Saturday’s Charleston Southern home opener.

The NC Sips program will let citizens mobile order beverages – including beer and water – from their phones and pick them up at any NC Sips location, at any time before the 4th quarter, when alcohol sales end. The program will allow the person to scan a QR Code or text to order and pay for a beverage.

So when the customer goes to get the drink, which is located in all four corners of the stadium, they show their confirmation code, a valid government-issued ID, pick up the drink and go back to the game.