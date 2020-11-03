RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina State Board of Elections has now extended voting times at 10 total precincts.

The Board met at 1 p.m and again at 6 p.m. to discuss extending times at 11 total precincts.

Some of the precincts reported technical issues while another blamed its delay on a staffing issue.

The seven precincts to be discussed at 6 pm. are:

Flowes Store Volunteer Fire Station at 8623 Flowes Store Rd in Concord (Open until 8:09 p.m.)

Sampson County Keener – Halls Fire Station at 7730 Hobbton Hwy in Clinton (Open until 8:10 p.m.)

Westbrook Community Building – 4431 Newton Grove Hwy in Newton Grove

Sampson Community College – 1801 Sunset Avenue in Clinton (Open until 7:51 p.m.)

Arcola Volunteer Fire Department in Warren County – 2169 NC Highway 43, in Warrenton (Open until 7:55 p.m.)

Vaughan Elementary School in Warren County – 2936 US Highway 158 E in Macon (Open until 7:55 p.m.)

Smith Creek Zion Methodist Church – 143 Zion Church Road in Norlina

The State Board did not extend voting times at the Westbrook Community Building in Sampson County.

The other six in question had the times extended:

The precincts that were extended during a 1 p.m. meeting were identified as:

First Missionary Baptist Church – 59 Chestnut Drive SW in Concord

Bluford Elementary School – 1901 Tuscaloosa St. in Greensboro

Plainview Fire Station – 5041 Plain View Hwy. in Dunn (Sampson County)

Northeast Clinton (Sampson County Adult Daycare) – 210 Fisher Dr. in Clinton

The precinct at Bluford Elementary School in Greensboro opened polls at 7:04 a.m.

Guilford County Board of Elections Director Charlie Collicutt said he was told about 10 voters waited until polls opened, and no voters left.

The Greensboro location will be open for an extra 34 minutes.

The precinct at First Missionary Baptist Church in Concord opened late at 6:47 a.m. due to computer issues. Doors did not open until 6:47 a.m., and they do not know if any voters left because the doors were closed.

The precinct at the First Missionary Baptist Church will be open for an extra 17 minutes.

The precinct at Plainview Fire Station in Dunn opened at 7:15 a.m. due to printer errors and a delay in staff contacting the elections board regarding those errors. The NCSBOE reports that some voters did leave and precinct officials did not get their names.

The Plainview Fire Station location will close at 8:15 p.m.

The precinct at Sampson County Adult Daycare in Clinton opened at 6:54 a.m. due to printer errors. The NCSBOE reports that some voters did leave and precinct officials did not get their names.

The state of North Carolina does not begin releasing vote counts until the last precinct closes.

State Board of Election Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell said the extension of hours is not unusual in any election.

Bell added that minor issues are going to happen, but protocols are in place to handle them.